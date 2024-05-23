Hit Man Is a Funny, Troubling Drama of Mistaken Identity

Hit Man shifts this knowledge to the viewer. It is Gary Johnson who, given the circumstances, turns savage. His moral compromises, and his actuarial ability to justify them, reach their final and perhaps logical terminus: He becomes the very cold-blooded killer he had long pretended to be. “Seize the identity you want for yourself!” Powell’s Johnson beseeches his undergrads as they settle in for their final exam. It’s a cynical lesson: Nietzschean in that self-justifying, Raskolnikov way. And it reveals a darkness to Johnson’s quirky character that might have otherwise been absent.

It’s a bitter, and kind of confusing, finale to a funny, sexy, otherwise genuinely crowd-pleasing indie comedy. It is especially off-kilter coming from Linklater, a director whose films are more likely to highlight the inherent humanity of characters than their capacity for diabolism. His best films—Dazed and Confused, the quotidian bildungsroman Boyhood, the garrulously chatty and intensely romantic Before trilogy—are ones in which not much “happens,” plot-wise. Characters learn and grow (or don’t). But the stories themselves are pretty gauzy. Linklater is the contemporary master of the so-called “hangout film.” As soon as Hit Man verges on becoming overly plot-driven, it can feel like it’s escaping his grasp. The Middle American neo-noir is Coen brothers territory: the stuff of Blood Simple, Fargo, or other stories of “regular people” indulging their nastiest instincts. It’s terrain Linklater isn’t quite sure-footed enough to navigate. And its moral universe feels similarly wonky.

Compare it to the director’s 2011 film Bernie, a blackly comic biopic about a genteel small-town Texas mortician who is charged with the murder of a local widow. (It was also based on a Skip Hollandsworth story.) Bernie Tiede, played in the film by Jack Black, almost eludes justice. Because everyone in his close-knit community likes him, and abhorred his victim, no local jury will convict him. The district attorney manages to move the case to a town miles away, where Bernie is sentenced to life in prison. However charming he may prove, he cannot escape the law. Elsewhere, Linklater’s ethics feel a bit looser. Films like Dazed and Confused, Boyhood, and Everybody Wants Some!! (which featured Powell as an especially smug college baseball player) exhibit a vast generosity for the stoners, jocks, and dweebs whom more moralizing storytellers may feel inclined to punish.

