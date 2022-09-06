It Turns Out There Are “Trump Judges” After All

Then again, Trump’s approach to the American legal system always comes down to two propositions. First, he consistently argues that he is above the law. Naturally, Trump and his lawyers are not quite so foolish enough to argue this in so many words. But they come as close as they can to stating it. While president, Trump asserted at various times that he cannot be subpoenaed by Congress, either as part of its oversight powers or for impeachment proceedings against him; that he cannot be face civil lawsuits while in office; that he cannot be subjected to state criminal investigations for acts that took place before his inauguration; and that he cannot be indicted by the Justice Department while serving as president. From time to time, he even asserted that he could pardon himself for any crimes he commits while in office, which would theoretically preclude prosecuting him after he leaves office. (He ultimately did not.)

These sweeping arguments for impunity are often unpersuasive to state and federal judges when they have been raised. The Supreme Court broadly rejected his efforts to avoid an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office while he was president in 2020 and to keep records from the January 6 Committee last year. And while serving on a lower federal court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson famously rejected a former Trump White House counsel’s invocation of executive privilege during Trump’s first impeachment by noting that “presidents are not kings.”



That brings us to the other fundamental principle of Trump’s legal arguments: that any prosecutor, committee, or judge that investigates or rules against him is biased, illegitimate, and corrupt. In 2016, when fighting the Trump University fraud litigation, he claimed that the Chicago-born federal judge overseeing the case could not be trusted to handle it fairly because he was “a Mexican.” In 2019, he threatened to retaliate in vague terms against the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for blocking one of his immigration policies and denounced the judge who had ruled against him as an “Obama judge.”