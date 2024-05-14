Artificial Turf Is Tearing Towns Apart

Advocates for artificial turf argue that kids need reliably playable, flat fields. Artificial fields, they note, don’t need mowing or watering, and don’t get waterlogged in the rain.

But many Rye residents, as well as city agencies and environmental groups, have raised serious objections to the installation of artificial turf on a floodplain by a creek. Unlike grass, it won’t absorb water, which could worsen the neighborhood’s exposure to flooding during a time of climate crisis. Equally worrisome, synthetic turf contains highly toxic fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS, as well as microplastics, which can scatter into neighboring waterways and soil, where they can take hundreds or even thousands of years to break down, wreaking havoc on animals, plants, and ecosystems in the meantime.

Artificial turf could have detrimental effects on the young people playing on it, as well: Research about whether playing on artificial turf raises players’ PFAS levels is still in its infancy. Both The Washington Post and The Guardian in March reported the results of a small study in which two out of three six-year-olds had higher levels of PFAS on their hands after completing a practice on artificial turf in San Diego. The Environmental Protection Agency, even under Trump, acknowledged that PFAS are harmful to humans as well as to the rest of planetary life. They can pose dangers to the endocrine system, including the liver and thyroid, as well as the metabolism and the brain, according to the Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Institute at University of Massachusetts-Lowell.