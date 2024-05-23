Everybody Hates Ticketmaster

Live Nation commits concert venues to long-term contracts that “prevent new and different promotions and ticketing competitors and business models from emerging.” It then uses its control or ownership of concert venues to compel artists to purchase its promotion services (i.e., its bookings at other venues). Also, the company uses its promotion muscle to compel arenas to use Ticketmaster. Live Nation’s Rapino more or less admitted this in astonishingly brazen statement at a 2019 Goldman Sachs conference that’s quoted, and partially bolded, in the complaint:

We can’t say to a Ticketmaster venue that says they want to use a different ticketing platform, ‘If you do that, we won’t put shows in your building.’ … [But] we have to put the show where we make the most economics, and maybe that venue [that wants to use a different ticketing platform] won’t be the best economic place anymore because we don’t hold the revenue.

Nice little amphitheater you got there. Too bad if something were to happen to it.

Under the “consumer welfare” standard that most courts still follow on antitrust—a standard developed by Robert Bork that the Biden administration considers insufficient—plaintiffs have to demonstrate that the company’s bad behavior harms consumers. That will not be difficult in the case of Live Nation. Ticketmaster uses its monopoly power to attach all kinds of cockamamie fees to the tickets it sells—the DOJ complaint mentions service fees, VIP fees, Platinum fees, Pricemaster fees, per-order fees, payment processing fees, and facility fees. In a 2022 segment about Live Nation, HBO’s John Oliver said his researchers found a 2019 ticket to a concert by Kidz Bop, a children’s pop-music group, where the fees added 75 percent of the ticket value to the total cost; another for a 2022 concert by the rapper Tyler, the Creator where the fees added 78 percent; and a third for a 2019 ticket to a Monster Jam truck rally where the fees added more than 100 percent. Live Nation is so ubiquitous that its sworn enemy, Oliver, can’t avoid using it as he makes live appearances around the country.