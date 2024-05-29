Ted Kennedy Warned Us About Samuel Alito. He Was Ignored.

Several reporters, including Katie Couric, focused on how Alito’s wife—whom the justice this month blamed for flying the upside-down flag—was crying when Democrats questioned him about his involvement in Concerned Alumni of Princeton.

Democrats would later learn that, as an appellate judge, Alito failed to recuse himself in two cases involving companies with which he had financial interest, even after he pledged to do so. The New York Times shielded Alito from suspicions over his lack of ethics, writing, “Legal ethics experts say judges are not obliged to recuse themselves in such cases… Judge Alito has said the lapses were inadvertent and occurred long after the initial period covered by his pledge.” The Times framed the criticism of Alito not as an ethical worry, but as a tactic from a “liberal coalition,” involving women’s rights groups, the NAACP, labor unions, and environmental organizations.

Kennedy gave a thunderous address on behalf of the people that the “liberal coalition” aimed to represent, warning on the Senate floor of the dangers of Alito’s extreme ideology: “If you are concerned and you want a justice that’s going to stand for the working men and women in this country—it’s not going to be Judge Alito. If you are concerned about women’s privacy rights, about the opportunity for women to gain fair employment in America—it’s not Judge Alito. If you care about the disabled…the Disability Act that we have passed to bring all of the disabled into our society, if you are looking for someone that is going to be a friend of the disabled—it’s not going to be Judge Alito. And finally, if you are looking for someone that is going to be willing to stand up to the executive branch of government … it’s not going to be Judge Alito.”