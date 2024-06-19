The Unexpected Afterlife of Autobiography of a Face

I first learned about Lucy Grealy in Leslie Jamison’s The Empathy Exams. Grealy had written a book with a title that Jamison had, while an English student at Harvard in the early 2000s, imagined using for her own memoir: Autobiography of a Face. The fact that Jamison had not heard of Grealy’s 1994 hit suggests that it had, within just a few years of its publication, fallen into relative obscurity. Autobiography of a Face—which chronicles Grealy’s disfiguring childhood cancer and reconstructive facial surgeries—was, upon its release, a bestseller and the subject of interviews with Terry Gross, Charlie Rose, CNN, and the Today show. It was a sensation then and is a painfully resonant work in our image-obsessed, plastic surgery culture now.

And its legacy has been enriched by the literature it’s inspired—from Ann Patchett’s 2002 memoir of her friendship with Grealy to Jamison’s 2014 meditation on beauty and identity. Autobiography of a Face is ostensibly about isolation but has in fact become part of a larger story of literary collaboration and the boundaries between artists, friends, and their work.

Born in Dublin in 1963, Lucy Grealy moved with her family to upstate New York when she was 4. She developed Ewing’s sarcoma at the age of 9, and endured invasive procedures and radiation that left her with few teeth and only half a jaw. Grealy has a poet’s eye for the sensory experience of being sick. Pain “was an anatomy lesson,” she writes. Chemo taught her that “it was possible to feel your organs, feel them the way you feel your tongue in your mouth, or your teeth.” She opted for chocolate pudding over vanilla, because it looked better when she vomited it back up. She gave up orange juice, which tasted like “rinsing my mouth out with battery acid.”