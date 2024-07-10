The Motorcycle Diaries Made Revolution a Pop Culture Product

The Motorcycle Diaries describes an awakening that will be familiar to many who have come to question the status quo in some way. Like the famous image of Che emblazoned on so many posters, T-shirts, mugs, and other merchandise, “the diaries have become key cultural artefacts,” representing not just the Latin American left but “Latin American culture more generally,” Drinot pointed out to me. “In some ways,” he continued, Che’s image was later used to invoke “a more banal personal revolution.” The publication of the Diaries and its film adaptation played into this, shaping “how the diaries were sold to a global audience: ‘Easy Rider meets Das Kapital’ is how the London Times described the book.” Often implicit in such presentations of the Diaries is the appeal to a particular kind of masculinity, one committed to a cause at the expense of deep familial bonds.



The character in the memoir is not the revolutionary leader and is therefore unburdened by the messy moral questions of violent insurrection. Conservative critics of the film decried this fact, accusing it of defanging Che and presenting him as a cuddly, attractive rebel with strong opinions but a good heart. The purportedly fatal flaw of the film’s romantic arc was its failure to inform audiences of Che’s future bloodlust and authoritarianism. This critique misses the point of the film and the memoir on which it was based.

The book’s publication decades after Che became a revolutionary icon should certainly prompt readers to engage the work critically. But The Motorcycle Diaries is immensely valuable for scholars across various disciplines because it is not the screed its critics seem to think it is. For scholars of Latin American studies, the book serves as a window into the region’s social, political, and economic realities in the postwar period. It is part of any good reading list on the Latin American left, anti-imperialism, and the region’s ongoing struggle for social justice.