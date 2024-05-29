The Democratic Governor Whose Message Can’t Be Beat

Shapiro recalled being told of the event around 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning. “I was hoping the word ‘collapse’ was some term of art that didn’t actually mean collapsed,” he recalled. He said that it was on a helicopter tour that he and his people got the idea that maybe a temporary bridge could be put up fairly quickly by simply piling tons of “aggregate” (recycled glass) on the roadway below the bridge and setting a temporary span on top of it. Even that, by rights, might have taken longer but for the expectations Shapiro set. “There were a couple moments where the engineers and others said, ‘Look, give us a couple weeks and we’ll come back to you with our plan,’” he recalled. “And I would say, ‘Great, you have an hour.’” A rebuilding plan was in place, he told me, by the end of the first day.

And that’s how you get an approval rating of 59 percent in a sharply divided state. Other recent polls have shown him in the mid-50s.

He’s taken some hits, to be sure. A top aide resigned last year amid charges that he sexually assaulted a female aide. The aide had a history along these lines, so the question arose as to what Shapiro knew and when he knew it. Shapiro has defended his track record on fighting sexual abuse, including the release of a report on abuse by Catholic clergy, but he has sidestepped questions about the aide. As a candidate, he had supported school choice, a rare and strange position for a Democrat. As governor, he vetoed a school choice scholarship program, and conservatives went ballistic on him. Right now, he’s haggling with legislators—Democrats control the lower House, while Republicans have the state Senate—over the budget, which is due June 30. Shapiro seeks billions for education, transit, and industrial and high-tech infrastructure projects. When we spoke, he said Republican legislators weren’t yet putting up a huge fight, but we won’t really get those answers until June.