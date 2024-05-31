Guilty: Is Trumpism a Movement or a Cult?

Barry Goldwater, for example, once led a movement to enshrine white supremacy in U.S. law and turn control of our politics and economy over to the morbidly rich. It was the 1960s incarnation of a movement that stretched back to the revolutionary era, when some of the richest plantation owners and bankers argued that only the wealthy should be able to vote or hold public office. It was revisited in 1920 by Warren Harding with his massive tax cuts for the rich, ultimately leading to the Great Depression.

The movement survived Goldwater’s defeat in the 1964 election because it was based on an idea: that society should be run with “classes and orders” and the privileged few should have the greatest say in running government. In 1980, Ronald Reagan picked up that mantle, and it’s been the Mitt Romney GOP’s core animating principle ever since.

Even the Confederacy was a movement rather than a cult; that’s why its ideas of white racial superiority and using violence to achieve political power live on in today’s Republican Party. You can argue that there were “heroes of the movement” like Robert E. Lee (recently praised by RFK Jr.), but the movement lived on long past their short lifetimes.