The Real Reason for Louisiana’s New Mifepristone Law

It is already against the law to use either mifepristone or misoprostol for an abortion in Louisiana. Anyone using them for other purposes, such as treating a miscarriage or inducing labor, was already required to have a prescription. But when Pressly’s law goes into effect on October 1, possession of an “abortion-inducing drug” without a prescription would be a crime. Those possessing such drugs without a prescription could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $5,000. Pressly has said the law is not meant to be used to prosecute someone for taking the drugs themselves, because it defines “possess[ing] mifepristone or misoprostol for her own consumption”” as exempt from the law. But in practical terms, policing and surveillance will inevitably involve the pregnant person self-managing an abortion if you redefine helping them as a criminal act. There is no exempting people taking abortion pills from being questioned, searched, or detained in the course of law enforcement investigating those who allegedly got them pills.

The new law would also mean that any prescriptions for these drugs in Louisiana would be logged in the state’s database tracking controlled substances, with prescription information accessible to law enforcement (with a warrant) as well as Louisiana’s medical board. “Under this law, doctors will be tracked in a database every time they write a prescription for mifepristone or misoprostol,” said WWNO reporter Rosemary Westwood, “and pharmacists—I mean, in Louisiana, some have already been more hesitant to dispense these drugs.”

Anti-abortion groups supporting the law have used it to spread misinformation about the safety and efficacy of medication abortion, which in turn will increase fear and stigma. The anti-abortion group Louisiana Right to Life produced a “factsheet” on the bill that claims, “By letting abortion pills be sent through the mail without an in-person doctor’s appointment, they have set the stage for the dangerous abuse of these drugs.” (The same rhetoric has been used by groups who have brought a challenge to the FDA’s current regulation of mifepristone to the Supreme Court.) Citing the story of Pressly’s sister, the group then claims that the goal of the law, in part, is “to stop these pills from getting into the hands of predators and minors.”