The Sham Group Behind the Biggest Anti-Abortion Case Since Dobbs

AHM, then, has little existence of its own. Primarily it serves as a brand name its member organizations can use when issuing public statements. As to what else “it” is doing, aside from lending its name to this Supreme Court case, the answer may lie with two of its member organizations and co-plaintiffs, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Pediatricians.

Like Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, on its face, the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) resembles a professional organization of doctors, with a name very similar to the largest professional association of pediatricians in the United States: the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is non-ideological and was established nearly a century ago. But ACPeds is nothing like the American Academy of Pediatrics. In fact, based on the group’s financial records and internal documents, ACPeds would be more accurately described as a religious anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ rights group that happens to be composed of some physicians. In contrast to AHM’s minimal public footprint, ACPeds, which is also a client of ADF, has a more substantial paper trail that offers a window into how they operate. As an ADF attorney told the group, according to an ACPeds document, “it was best that the College was not religiously affiliated in order to provide maximum benefit for our message.” Similar to AHM, ACPeds doesn’t seem to have enough money to account for its profile. A non-profit accounting expert noted the discrepancy to Mother Jones last year, saying that it was “surprising they would have a national footprint” given their relatively tiny annual budget of around $180,000.

In recent years, as ACPeds’ influence in state legislatures and courts has grown, ADF has lent them a range of support. In 2021, ADF and ACPeds signed a contract in which ADF agreed to legally represent ACPeds free of charge. This contract was among more than 10,000 documents inadvertently published by ACPeds in a public Google Drive, first reported by WIRED last year. The magazine described the contract as stipulating that “ADF’s ability to subsidize expenses incurred during lawsuits would be limited by ethical guidelines; however, it could still forgive any lingering costs simply by declaring [ACPeds] ‘indigent.’” ADF also offered direct funding to ACPeds: In 2019, a senior ADF attorney spoke with ACPeds executive director about having the group apply for a $10,000 grant from ADF to produce a white paper that “refutes” current standards of gender-affirming care for trans people. Ultimately, ACPeds sought $15,000 from ADF for this “Special Project,” as their board meeting minutes noted. The minutes further stated that “ADF request this white paper for use in litigation and should also benefit many other allies at State and Federal Level.” That is, ADF commissioned research with a pre-determined outcome, in order to help them prevail in court.