Ritchie Torres vs. the Left

All of this goes over just fine with many of the most prominent American Jews—a number of whom have embraced him in recent months. But it has left others confused and frustrated. For Jews, it can be irksome, after all, to be told by someone who is not Jewish how to feel about Israel. Torres’s posture raises the question of who gets to speak to the relationship between Israel and American Jews—and what the answer means for American Jewish politics in the wake of October 7.

Torres’s combative approach toward Israel’s critics is most often seen on social media. In October, Abby Chava Stein, the author of Becoming Eve: My Journey From Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman and a member of the progressive anti-racist organization Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News accusing several New York City politicians, including Torres, of smearing critics of Israel’s destructive retaliatory campaign in an effort to score political points. For Stein, the most humane response to Hamas’s October 7 attacks was calling for the protection of all innocent life. “True safety for the Jewish community is bound up with safety and dignity for all peoples.”

Torres responded by tearing into Stein on X: “A fringe figure wrote an Op-Ed attacking me for affirming Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. She is part of an Anti-Israel organization, named Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (do not be fooled by names), that described Hamas’ terrorist attack as not ‘unprovoked.’” (Full disclosure: In 2022, I made a donation to JFREJ’s winter cultural fundraiser.)