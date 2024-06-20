For True Freedom, We Need Power-Sharing Liberalism

But capture attempts are also underway from other positions within our social landscape. Radicalized right-wing activists (a group distinct from Republicans at large) push tactical civics in which “unlike politics … only half of 1 percent of the People” are needed to accomplish the goal of “taking America back,” according to the website TacticalCivics.com. A mere 2,500 people, a flash mob meaningfully coordinated by social media tools, was nearly able to bring to a halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6, 2021. The group at the Capitol was far smaller than the group turned out in Union Square in New York City in August 2023 by a social media influencer promising to give out free game consoles at 4 p.m.

What precisely do these capture attempts seek to block? Interestingly, if you attend not to national but to state politics, you find a picture of an American people who can come to supermajority consensus around policies that reflect homespun values of fairness, inclusion, and sticking up for the person getting the short end of the stick. Recent ballot measures that have secured supermajority support include cannabis legalization in multiple states, a decision in Mississippi to replace Confederate iconography on the state flag with new forward-facing iconography, and a decision in Massachusetts to give small auto shops access to the data in cars so that they can continue to compete in the repair business with the big auto manufacturers. There was also a near supermajority decision in Florida to restore voting rights to people with some past felony convictions. Similarly, robust majority coalitions resting on cross-ideological alliances have protected reproductive freedom in states like Kansas and Ohio. Each of these decisions is about affirming not material well-being but core freedoms (personal and political) and inclusion in the political community. This is liberalism. Twenty-first-century liberalism. Power-sharing liberalism.

This version of American liberalism is not the eighteenth-century version from which some were explicitly excluded. It is not the late-nineteenth-century version where industrialists were permitted the unimpeded exercise of power. It is not the early-twentieth-century version where new racialist exclusions had developed to replace old ones. This twenty-first-century version reflects a genuine effort to establish conditions for all to share in power across remarkable lines of difference in conditions of extensive diversity. Power is being reclaimed from a criminalizing state (cannabis legalization and restoration of voting rights), from tech elites (the right to repair), and from right-wing radicals (rejecting emblems of the Confederacy, protecting women’s control of their bodies).