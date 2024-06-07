Kathy Hochul Just Cost You 100 Hours of Your Life

New York City residents spend an average of 117 hours stuck in traffic each year. This is one of the problems congestion pricing—charging drivers for entering the busiest parts of Manhattan and using that projected $1 billion a year to repair and upgrade the city’s public bus and rail services—was supposed to fix, starting June 30. On Wednesday, after five years of work toward that implementing the program and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, New York Governor Kathy Hochul abruptly announced that the plan would be suspended “indefinitely.”

It’s not clear whether Hochul actually has the authority to do that: the MTA—which was set to administer the program—is an independent state agency, and there seems to be ambiguity as to how they can or will respond to the governor’s decree. If the project is canceled, the state legislature—now two days from the scheduled end of session—could be sent scrambling to plug the funding hole Hochul created. Some are now wondering whether Hochul’s decision to scrap the program had anything to do with the $30,000 in campaign contributions gifted to her by car dealers, who oppose congestion pricing.