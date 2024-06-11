Trump’s Pledge to Leave Cash Tips Untaxed Doesn’t Hold up

Earning $10,400 in reported tips, incidentally, would appear to be pretty unusual. The average tipped worker reported only $6,249 in tips as of 2018, the last year for which data are available. Maybe it’s because tipped workers experience considerable difficulty finding full-time work. Maybe employers are cheating tipped workers. Maybe tipped workers are under-reporting tips to the IRS. Maybe it’s some combination of all three. Whatever the reason, the benefit of Trump’s tax holiday is even smaller than I calculated in the previous paragraph.

Employers love the tipped minimum because it allows them to shift their labor costs on to customers (who are getting pretty fed up with the burgeoning tipping economy). By making employees’ livelihood dependent on tips, the subminimum wage compels service workers to bow and scrape merely to get paid what federal law requires. A better solution would be to eliminate the tipped minimum wage entirely. That’s what Biden has imposed on federal contractors (for whom the federal minimum is $15 per hour). This solution was also part of the Democrats’ failed effort in 2021 to raise the hourly federal minimum (again, to $15).

Service workers in Nevada who cheered Trump’s proposal to eliminate taxes on tips should remember that Trump at one point in 2016 proposed not raising the federal hourly wage minimum, but eliminating it altogether. He later came out for a $10 minimum, but only to mollify angry voters; as president he never lifted a finger to raise the minimum wage. It’s telling that when Trump finally gets around to proposing a tax policy that might have some appeal for working-class voters, he does so not by requiring employers to pay workers a living wage, but rather by requiring the federal government to take up the slack. God forbid that a Republican candidate should ever ask American business to pay for anything.