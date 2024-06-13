We Asked Republican Senators About Pride Month. It Got Awkward.

“I support life,” said Young when asked about his Pride Month plans in a Senate hallway. The senator stopped walking after considering his response, then returned to confront me about whether I celebrate Pride. I don’t go out much anymore, I told Young, which is true. “But you don’t have a problem with it, right?” said Young, looking me dead in the eye. None, I replied. “Well good,” said Young as he turned and walked away. “Just checking,” he added over his shoulder. The Out Leadership report lists the Hoosier State as high risk for those in the LGBTQ community.

Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri had no plans of his own to celebrate Pride, he said, but he was familiar with festivities in St. Louis. “I think down on Cherokee Street they got something going on,” he said. In 2023, Missouri Attorney General Andew Bailey promulgated an emergency resolution limiting gender-affirming care in the state. The resolution was eventually blocked in court. As Missouri’s attorney general in 2019, Schmitt argued that the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not include protections for transgender people.

Josh Hawley, Missouri’s senior senator, introduced a bill that would allow parents to sue clinics that provide trans health care, which he said would be his priority next year if Republicans control all branches of government. “I’m not a big Pride Month supporter or fan,” said Hawley. “I just think this idea that we’re supposed to—especially with the trans piece—I mean, now we’re being told that men can get pregnant. Our kids are being told in schools, often behind their parents’ backs, that if they’re a boy, they should be a girl.”