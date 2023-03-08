Republicans Hate “Transgenderism”—But Is That All They Hate?

This immediately set off a firestorm of accusations that he wanted to eradicate transgender people. But on the right, they insist that that isn’t what he meant.

“By transgenderism, I assume he means the ideology of suggesting to kids who are suffering anxiety, depression, or what have you that there’s something fundamentally wrong with their bodies and they need to change their gender,” said Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican. “We’re having that debate in Missouri right now about whether we should push kids toward gender reassignment surgery. I think no, no, no, no, no, no.” The New Republic asked Hawley unequivocally if he believes transgender people should be eradicated. “Of course not,” he said.

But advocates aren’t so sure. “They are one and the same, and there’s no separation between them,” civil rights activist Erin Reed told Rolling Stone of the faux-distinction between “transgenderism” and transgender people. “If you try to separate us from all the things that allow people to experience the world … that does amount to banning transgender people’s existence.”

