Republicans Hate “Transgenderism”—But Is That All They Hate?

Whether one sees Knowles’s distinction or not, the fact is that Republican lawmakers have begun the slow, steady policy march to undermine transgender rights in the United States. In February, Hawley introduced the Protect Our Kids From Child Abuse Act, which would make medical practitioners liable to “any individual who suffers bodily injury or harm to mental health (including any physical, psychological, emotional, or physiological harm) that is attributable, in whole or in part, to a gender-transition procedure performed on the individual when the individual was a minor.”

Asked specifically if he had a problem with adults receiving gender reaffirming care, the Missouri Republican waffled, saying that the parents of children seeking treatments who feel they were “victimized … lied to … not informed” should have the right to sue medical providers. “I think that’s the right way to do it. Give them their day in court. That’s what I would do,” said Hawley of his bill.

On the House side, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has yet to re-introduce the Protect Children’s Innocence Act from the last Congress, a bill that was eventually co-sponsored by 47 of her House GOP colleagues. In stark contrast to its seemingly innocuous name, the bill would prohibit any government facility or physician employed by the government to administer gender-affirming care to anyone, regardless of age. It would also prohibit Congress from authorizing any funds for gender-affirming care, even in the health care plans of government employees, while making it illegal to teach gender-affirming care in U.S. medical schools.