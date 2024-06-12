If you’re looking for a respected organization that truly represents the voice of pediatric professionals, turn to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). With 67,000 members, AAP is the gold standard, respected by scientists and healthcare providers globally. The AAP supports gender-affirming care, recognizing it as crucial for the mental and physical health of transgender youth.

Don’t be fooled by conservatives relying on sham organizations like ACPeds for false expertise in a deliberate effort to push their regressive agenda under the guise of medical authority. This is a calculated move designed to mislead the public and undermine the rights of transgender individuals, particularly minors who are already vulnerable.

The strategy is clear: maintain a constant state of outrage around the topic of trans minors and keep that narrative alive in the news. ACPeds exists to provide a veneer of legitimacy to right-wing news outlets whenever they want to stir up controversy about trans kids, trans athletes, or trans people in general. This tactic is not about genuine concern or new scientific findings; it’s about perpetuating a cycle of fear and misinformation.