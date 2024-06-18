The Oily Truth About This Supreme Court

The justices who could decide this case have a number of indirect links to the oil and gas industry. Chevron itself is a top donor to the Supreme Court Historical Society. The SCHS was in the news most recently as the venue in which Supreme Court justices John Roberts and Samuel Alito, as well as Alito’s wife, spouted off to an undercover reporter about pride flags and Christian values. Perhaps its greater significance, though, is as a convenient way for donors to buy a friendly audience with some of the country’s most powerful people. A 2022 New York Times investigation revealed that the Society acts as “a vehicle for those seeking access to nine of the most reclusive and powerful people in the nation” through its solicitation of high-value donors. Among other top contributors to the SCHS are several law firms who take on fossil fuel firms as clients in litigating cases, facilitating business transactions and even lobbying. Among those are Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss, the firms whose lawyers are petitioning the Supreme Court to stop Honolulu’s case from moving forward on behalf of the fossil fuel industry.

What about the justices themselves? Shell also has a linked petition pending before the Supreme Court to get Honolulu’s case thrown out. As has been well documented, Amy Coney Barrett’s father, Michael E. Coney, spent 29 years working as an attorney for Royal Dutch Shell and was involved, as well, with the American Petroleum Institute. It was during Coney’s tenure at Shell, when Coney Barrett was a teenager, that the company published an internal report on climate science acknowledging both the operational costs climate change could pose and the role of oil and gas in fueling rising temperatures; such reports—including early climate science reports by Exxon—have been scrutinized in governments’ suits against Shell, Exxon and other oil and gas producers. After working for Shell, Coney went on to represent the company as a client at the law firm Carver Darden.