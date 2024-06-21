Kathy Hochul Has Been a Climate Disaster

It’s not as if New York has entirely squandered the ample public appetite for good climate policy. The New York Power Authority has been scaling up its administrative capacities. A gas ban in new construction—passed last year—will take effect over the next six years. The Champlain Hudson Power Express, a transmission line bringing hydropower from Canada to New York City, is expected to be operational by early 2026, and could provide about 20 percent of the city’s energy needs and a national model for adapting the grid for renewables. Two big offshore wind projects are supposed to come to fruition, also in 2026. New York City’s Local Law 154 continues to reduce building emissions, the city’s biggest source of carbon pollution. The governor has deployed some of the funding from past legislative achievements to fund numerous climate resiliency and decarbonization projects (all of which she talked up at the Vatican).

But none of that emerges from this year’s legislative and budget session, which concluded this week. Pete Sikora of New York Communities for Change called the sessions “total losses” when he spoke to me: “a disaster when we have negative time to waste.”

It’s not too late for the governor to change course. Hochul could walk back her obstruction of congestion pricing, though that is seen as unlikely given her recent, emphatic public remarks on the subject. A source of greater suspense is the climate “superfund,” which she has till the end of the year to sign. “Right now, New York is going backwards on climate change,” said Sikora. “So it’s my hope that she feels pressure to act on the issue and signs it.”