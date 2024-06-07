Here’s How We Know That Vermont’s New Climate Law Will Work

Still, the idea of having polluters pay for their contamination was generally accepted. Even George W. Bush applauded the “polluter pays” idea on his administration’s official website, and boasted of his administration’s accomplishments in cleaning up Superfund sites: 129 finished cleanups from 2001 to 2003, recovering money from polluters ($4.3 million in 2003 alone), and securing more federal funds to clean up hazardous waste when no guilty party could be found ($1.4 billion for 2005).

Sure, some conservatives have griped about the Superfund over the years. In 1995, around the same time that the program was being defunded by the Gingrich Republicans, the right-wing Heritage Foundation called for polluter-friendly “reform” (though certainly not for scrapping the Superfund altogether). In 2009, one corporate lawyer dubbed it “one of the last bastions of pure command and control legislation,” comparing the program to “some obscure former Russian republic which remains devoted to Stalinism.”

But there was only one serious legal challenge. That came from General Electric, backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2000, arguing that the Environmental Protection Agency’s method of determining who was responsible for the waste violated due process. (A few days after GE filed, the EPA ordered the company to spend hundreds of millions of dollars helping to clean up part of the Hudson River.) GE and the Chamber encountered one defeat after another, and eventually the Supreme Court refused to intervene, effectively ruling in the EPA’s favor and leaving the principle of polluter pays intact.