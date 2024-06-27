The Supreme Court Was Never Meant to Be Kings and Queens

In 1788, when James Madison and Alexander Hamilton published a long series of newspaper articles promoting to the American people the idea that they should ratify the Constitution (today we call them The Federalist Papers), Hamilton took on the job of selling Article 3, which authorized Congress to create the court system.

It included, in Section 3, the mandate that Congress set up the Supreme Court by defining how many justices it would have, where it would meet, what its budget would be, and what it could and could not rule on.

In that sales pitch, Hamilton, on May 28, 1788, wrote in Federalist 78 that the courts, including the Supreme Court, were the weakest of the three branches created by the Constitution. After all, at that time it wasn’t envisioned that they would ever have the power to strike down laws passed by Congress: “The judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power,” he wrote, adding in the same sentence that “it can never attack with success either of the other two [branches].”