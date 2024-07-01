Trump’s Recent Cash Infusion Is Less Than Meets the Eye

The same could be said for Biden: After his abysmal performance in the June 27 presidential debate, his campaign announced that it had its best single hour of “grassroots fundraising” since the campaign launch, during the 11 p.m. to midnight hour, after the debate was over. (The campaign did not say how much it had raised or how it defined “grassroots fundraising.”) That suggests supporters were not deterred by an incumbent showing that was so weak that Democrats openly discussed replacing their presumptive nominee.

Notably, Trump’s encouraging campaign finance news came right as Biden began to creep up in the polls. With margins of error too often disregarded in the breathless reporting of political polls, the race is essentially tied, regardless of which candidate has a microscopic lead, and is expected to be excruciatingly close this fall. But the trend recently has been in Biden’s favor, polling-wise—hardly a guarantee the president is mounting a major comeback but surely a sign that Trump’s big money haul doesn’t correlate with a surge in voter support.

Nor will money be a deciding factor in this race. Both candidates will have enough cash and can raise more quickly online (gone are the days when candidates had to convince people to write a check, put it in a stamped envelope, and mail it). Both Trump and Biden have problems unique to their own campaigns, but cash isn’t one of them. At some point, collecting millions and then millions more is like standing in the rain for hours: You’re soaked after five minutes, and everything else is just excess.

