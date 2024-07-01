Barack Obama, Your Party and Country Need You to Lead Here

I’ve been thinking back over these last few days on how we got to this place. I’ve been reading stories like this Ryan Lizza Politico piece from late 2019 when Biden’s people were semi-openly saying that he would serve as a transitional president. He’d beat Donald Trump, because of the 2020 crop he was best positioned to do so, which turned out to be right, serve one term, and then, in recognition of his advanced years, he’d move on. “If Biden is elected,” a prominent aide told Lizza, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years, and he won’t be running for reelection.”

Well … that changed. Were they lying? That will be many people’s first thought, but it’s not necessarily so. Maybe that was the plan at the time (at least to aides, if not to Biden himself). But then, stuff happened. A lot of good stuff: Biden had several unexpected legislative successes. He won wide praise for his handling of Russia’s early 2022 invasion of Ukraine. And some bad stuff: Inflation hit. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a fiasco. His numbers cratered. But it was easy enough to convince himself that voters would completely forget Afghanistan by 2024 (they have—so far), that inflation would abate (it has), and that it wouldn’t be such a big electoral issue (it is).

Then the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterms, and things looked fairly sunny for the moment. It was clear, from the returns, that voters liked Democrats more than Republicans, and that they broadly approved of the Biden agenda, even if they were less rosy about the president himself. And as fate would have it, the post-midterm period is when incumbent presidents make their future intentions known, so the speculation was building at precisely the moment when Democrats were feeling overly bullish. Besides, no incumbent president wants to be a one-termer. One-termers are failures.