Okay, Democrats, This Is the Week to Say What You Really Believe

And there’s a third reason: None of the options are great. Option one, Biden stays. He’s obviously hoping to do this. There’s a NATO summit this week in Washington. The White House thinks that if he does well there, things will quiet down and he can run out the clock—that as the convention (August 19-22) gets closer, Democrats won’t risk a public fight at the convention that would tear the party in two. If this is what happens, Biden’s coronation will elicit about as much enthusiasm as when the Bulgarian Communist Party renominated Todor Zhivkov in 1978.



Option two, Harris. She could win. She could be a breath of fresh air. She’s a prosecutor, and Trump’s a criminal. Maybe she can keep him on the defensive. But Trump will come at her in all kinds of ways. It will mostly be about what a crazy radical she is, with her San Francisco background (no, even worse—Berkeley!) and lefty-professor father. She isn’t that, so she might be able to ride that out, too. My big concern about Harris is that economics has never been her strong suit, and presidential elections tend to come down to which person made the stronger economic case about the future. Maybe she can do it, but we’ve not heard much from her there.

Option three, the open scenario. A lot of people I know were excited about Ezra Klein’s Sunday column, using James Clyburn’s comments late last week that he’d support an open convention process. “You can actually fashion the process that’s already in place to make it a mini-primary, and I would support that absolutely,” Clyburn said. “We can’t close that down, and we should open up everything for the general election. I think that Kamala Harris would acquit herself very well in that kind of a process, but then it would be fair to everybody.”