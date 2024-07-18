You Don’t Get to Give Up on This Election

The broader conservative agenda is even more loopy than Trump’s fantasies about wind cancer. Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation–led document outlining a policy platform for day one of the next Trump presidency, calls for the elimination of offices within the Energy Department that oversee climate, renewable energy, and climate technology; opening up even more of the Arctic for drilling; reducing protections for endangered species; putting key Environmental Protection Agency functions in the hands of political appointees rather than career civil servants; eliminating the civil and criminal law enforcement functions at the Office of Water; and generally ravaging an invaluable regulatory infrastructure to which most people pay no attention but that they would sorely miss if it were gone.

Sure, the polls don’t look good for Biden, and Trump is having a moment—enhanced, according to the macabre rules of American politics, by surviving a startling assassination attempt. But what Democratic defeatists overlook, besides their moral obligation to fight, is that, again: Biden doesn’t have to be the candidate.

There is still time to step down and let Kamala Harris be the candidate, or embrace the excitement and uncertainty of an open convention, both approaches with different merits. Even if Biden remains the nominee (God help us) there is more to a campaign than polling. A campaign typically involves, well, campaigning, yet the Democrats have paused all that out of a bizarre sensitivity to Trump’s shooting. There is absolutely no evidence so far that the shooter was motivated by leftist ideology—despite the right’s baseless speculation. So what are Democrats thinking?