The True Cost of Biden’s Unconditional Support for Israel

Even if a regional war didn’t serve Bibi’s interests so well, it’s not inconceivable that he might consider starting one solely to ensure a Republican victory in November. Biden’s campaign managers should be frantically trying to convince him to avoid war in the region simply for the sake of his own increasingly unlikely reelection. The timelines between the U.S. presidential race and Israel’s escalating attacks are eerily similar: On July 24, Prime Minister Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress. He is likely to use the address to ask for congressional support to launch his war against Lebanon. Analysts I have spoken with believe Bibi may attack in September, which could embroil the U.S. in conflict just before Election Day.

All of this suffering is avoidable. The suffering of Israelis on October 7, and the suffering of Palestinians both prior to it and since would have been avoided had the U.S. truly been committed to pressing Israel to achieve a political solution. The suffering of the people of Gaza could have been avoided, and could still be ended, if the U.S. used its significant leverage to demand Israel commit to a permanent cease-fire. And the suffering of the people of Lebanon and Israel that would occur during a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah can yet be averted if the U.S. is willing to press for restraint.

In all of these conflicts, no one benefits—not Israel, not Palestinians, and certainly not the United States, for whom continuing conflict and instability in the region are not only a draw on our Treasury but a cause of deep harm to our own global standing and national security. But most of all, as I hold my daughter in my arms, I know that mothers cry—Palestinian mothers, Israeli mothers, and American mothers. If Biden has any of the empathy left within him for which he was previously so renowned, it is surely time for him to hear our cries—and do something.