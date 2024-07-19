Joe Needs to Go, but the Party Must Placate Those Biden Loyalists

The people who are pushing Biden out are doing the right thing, but they can’t forget these voters. Sure, most of them will come around in the end. But most isn’t enough in an election where the key states might be decided by 20,000 votes.

A lot of this will depend on Biden himself. Self-isolating with Covid, he’s said to be fuming right now. In a few days, maybe he’ll work his way through the stages and come to terms with reality. One hopes he will realize that he can turn this from a moment of resentment and humiliation into one that will put him alongside the only two other people in political history who are widely known for willingly giving up power for a greater good: Cincinnatus and George Washington. The latter is a pretty good comparison for an American politician. Biden will be a hero to Democrats and liberals, and maybe even some swing voters too. But it will depend in part on Biden persuading his most loyal voters—the ones who have been hurling invective at people like me—to join him in taking one for the team.

Kamala Harris is no sure bet. And in my dreams, I’d still prefer an open process whereby the nominee (Harris, a governor, a senator, whoever) is the person who wins the delegates at the convention, but it feels probably a little late for that. Either way, this is risky. But Biden is clearly riskier. Harris or anyone else would at least inject comparative youth and energy into the race. Young people would mostly vote for her, whereas the 18-29 Democratic vote was just going to crater under Biden.