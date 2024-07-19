The Violence of 2024 Increasingly Recalls 1968

But two and a half centuries of American history show that political violence is not new—or even uncommon. Although the current moment has yet to reach the heights of some of the nation’s more violent eras, such as the Civil War or the turmoil of 1968, historians still draw a comparison between 2024 and other times of significant upheaval.

“We’re at a period where we’ve been before, where there’s two sides that are so divided it isn’t surprising that there’s violence,” said Michael Kazin, a history professor at Georgetown University who recently wrote a book on the history of the Democratic Party. He added that “each side has convinced themselves that the other side wants to destroy the republic.” Indeed, polling by NBC News ahead of the 2022 midterm elections found that members of each party viewed the other as a threat that could destroy America.

Even before the assassination attempt, 2024’s unrest invited comparisons to 1968. There are some superficial similarities between the two years: a contentious presidential election with a weak Democratic candidate, protests on college campuses pertaining to unpopular wars, and a Democratic convention in Chicago. But the turmoil of 1968 was defined by an increasingly unpopular war in Vietnam that was drafting young Americans and by the assassinations of two prominent political figures, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. The attempt on Trump’s life has only sharpened comparisons between the two years.