The Violent Implications of the “Jezebel” Attacks on Kamala Harris

To call a Black woman a “Jezebel” hearkens back to America’s racist and misogynistic history of casting Black women as insatiably sexual, which served to justify slaveholding men’s systematic sexual assault of enslaved women. But for right-wing white Christians of the sort Wallnau is addressing, to say a woman has a “Jezebel spirit” is also to say she is a danger to them, a barely human being hell-bent on seducing men to their destruction and assuming their power. In 2021, around the time that Harris was sworn in as vice president, two white Christian pastors denounced her as a Jezebel. Harris, a Baptist, was defended at the time by other Black Baptists, particularly Black women. “To frame a powerful woman as hateful, wily, sexually promiscuous, ambitious and ultimately irresistible is to say more about your powerlessness than her prowess,” wrote Lokelani Wilson, a religion scholar and longtime member of Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, where Harris is from.

Jessica Johnson, an assistant professor of religious studies at the College of William & Mary who has researched Christian nationalism, spoke at length to The Washington Post at the time about what it meant to cast Harris as a Jezebel, and the violent connotations of this kind of rhetoric. “The Christian nationalist movement shares many of the same beliefs as the white nationalists, including an attachment to an ‘authoritarian father figure’ running the country, Johnson explained. Calling Harris a Jezebel foments their worst fears: that they will be replaced; that their fate is in the hands of a godless, amoral Black woman,” the paper reported. Johnson said to call Harris a Jezebel is “an incitement to violence.”

The video in which Wallnau recently revived the Harris-Jezebel trope was quickly clipped by the watchdog group Right Wing Watch and widely shared. In it, Wallnau first appears basically like any other white guy on the far side of middle age who goes live on YouTube from his home office or car to indulge in a political rant: Wallnau is seated at his desk, the camera flipped toward his computer monitor, an X feed up on the screen, as he scrolls through video posts of news clips of Harris, hits play on a few, and gives his commentary. Around the monitor viewers could see an accumulation of books, cables, and a few prescription drug bottles.