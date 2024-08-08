The American Left’s Problem With Antisemitism

Cheerleading for Hamas and antisemitism does not appear uniformly across the entire spectrum of the left but is heavily concentrated in the authoritarian ultraleft. Indeed, there is a pattern suggesting that the war in Gaza is being weaponized by the ultraleft to mount attacks on leaders of the Democratic left it opposes politically, despite the fact that these very same leaders are forthright critics of the Israeli government. Among these attacks is harsh criticism of Senator Bernie Sanders—the most forceful, consistent, and high-profile critic of the Israeli government in Congress, who is also a Jewish opponent of offensive military aid to Israel—for being insufficiently pro-Palestinian and for supporting the reelection of Joe Biden. Then there was the disruption of a speech on democracy given by progressive Representative Jamie Raskin, a longtime advocate of Palestinian self-determination and a critic of the Israeli government (Raskin was one of two Jewish members of the House to vote against national security supplemental legislation that included offensive military aid to Israel), as well as the Democratic Socialists of America’s withdrawal of its national endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, driven by the ultraleft and sectarian forces that now control the organization. The justification? She had supported Israel’s right to exist; signed a statement with other congressional progressives saying she would support defensive, but not offensive, military aid to Israel; backed Biden’s reelection; and sponsored and participated in an online seminar on identifying and opposing antisemitism, which DSA’s leadership viewed as a “deep betrayal.”

This campaign fits a well-established pattern inside DSA of ultraleft attacks and the imposition of extreme litmus tests on onetime members who have been elected to Congress and are leading critics of the Israeli government in Congress: on Greg Casar of Texas, over his unwillingness to endorse the boycott, divestment, and sanctions campaign against Israel; on Summer Lee of Pennsylvania; and on Jamaal Bowman of New York, who was the target of a vitriolic campaign of character assassination over his refusal to endorse BDS and his ties to progressives in the American Jewish community and the peace movement in Israel. Incredibly, a campaign rally on behalf of Bowman was met with a protest organized by the group Within Our Lifetime, accusing him, Ocasio-Cortez, and Sanders of being “genocide enablers.” (Bowman, of course, lost his primary race in June to a more moderate opponent who was financed in part by a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.)

Nor are these ultraleft sallies directed only against elected officials. Despite being one of the first U.S. unions to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, the United Auto Workers and its president, Shawn Fein, have been targets of criticism from those who wanted the union to refuse to endorse Biden, over his Gaza policy. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten, the Jewish president of the largest union in the AFL-CIO who led it to take a position in support of a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and for humanitarian aid to Gazans, also came under attack. (Disclosure: I have worked for the national AFT for a dozen years and previously served as a vice president of its New York City local.) The surreal quality of these ultraleft attacks is perhaps best expressed in wild accusations of support for genocide being launched at the very members of Congress AIPAC has targeted for defeat because of their criticism of the Israeli government and support of Palestinian rights, and at the very union leaders who have led the American labor movement to call for an end to the war in Gaza.