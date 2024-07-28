The Democratic Party Is (Still) Broken

When political scientists analyze the health of political parties, one question they ask is whether the parties are institutionally robust. A weak party is a personalized one—an extension of just one leader. A healthy party is bigger than any one person. A healthy party shares leadership and transfers power across generations, and boasts many party committees and offices, in many places and communities. It is grounded and responsive to its constituents, is integrative and complex, and exists beyond the ambitions of any single group or person. A healthy party, like democracy itself, is a collective enterprise.

Much has been written about the numerous failures of the Republican Party over the last decade. So let’s focus instead on the Democratic Party, and open our inquiry with a forensic question: What is the Democratic Party today, anyway? Who is in charge?

If you went looking for a physical manifestation of the party, you’d find it in a squat office building a few blocks south of the U.S. Capitol—a building so bland and nondescript that it would be at home in any of the multitude of generic suburban office parks built in the late twentieth century. If you inquire at the front desk who runs the office, somebody may give you a name: Jaime Harrison, a onetime aide to Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and a former corporate lobbyist, who ran for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina in 2020 and lost.