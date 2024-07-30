Why Is Florida Getting Federal Money for Lead Pipes That Don’t Exist?

Florida’s project list seems to bear out this concern. An inventory in a large urban area typically costs between $150,000 and $350,000, assuming the estimate is done with predictive modeling, according to the analytics company BlueConduit, which many utilities rely on for guidance. But in a recent draft of its project list for the 2023 fiscal year, the city of Tampa was planning to request $20 million to conduct an inventory and replace any lead pipes it finds, and Pinellas County was requesting $12 million. (The Pinellas County government explained in an email that it’s in the process of replacing all of its analog meters with digital ones, and is checking the pipes as it goes.)

The worst-case scenario is that sometime in the future, the money will be redirected for some other purpose. However, this would take an act of Congress; a president couldn’t do it independently. Finn doubts this will happen. “My sense is that people want to get this job done,” she said. “I just don’t see that there’s much support for that type of change.”

Meanwhile, Ronnie Levin, an instructor in the public health department of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has broader concerns. Levin, who was recently featured in Time’s list of the 100 most influential figures in global health thanks to the research and advocacy she’s done on the issue of lead in drinking water, argued that even if the money from the EPA is successfully reallocated, the department’s formula will still penalize states that have been most proactive about replacing their lead pipes, and will reward those that have done the least.