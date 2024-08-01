Sarah Manguso and the Rage Plot

If the story of a troubled marriage has been told ten billion times already, why tell it again? The cultural terrain of “female rage,” to which on its surface Liars might seem to belong, is by now well wrought. By its logic, John’s misdeeds met by Jane’s inevitably and rightly furious response together comprise the sum of the narrative in which they exist. When Jane and John first meet, they are both working artists: Jane a writer and John a visual artist. In Jane’s eyes, the forfeiture of her career for John’s happens gradually. Early on, during their first year together, John encourages Jane to apply to a fellowship that accepts two applicants each cycle, thinking they might both win; Jane does and John doesn’t. “Affectless,” John tells Jane that he “wants to be as successful in my field as you are in yours.” “He didn’t want to be the unsuccessful partner of the successful person,” he explains. “Then he apologized and said that he’d just wanted to be honest.” Jane’s comment: “It was brave and considerate to tell me.” This type of retelling is characteristic, tonally, for Liars: deadpan and dryly witty. Rather than editorialize, Manguso lets John’s wrongs speak for themselves. “He couldn’t afford a ring,” Jane notes about her and John’s engagement, but “then he had six more shirts made” for himself. He asks his mother for money, then “ordered a two hundred dollar lamp.” Anecdotes like these accumulate and reinforce each other; they constitute a great part of the novel’s content, and are further compounded by its form, a listlike series of paragraphs visually separated from each other on the page.

Written this way, the novel gathers moment after moment of Jane and John’s relationship and its numerous asymmetries; like a list, it groups according to a larger organizing principle without offering connective tissue between, say, a paragraph about Jane, “sobbing and stammering” when she tells John how unhappy she’s been since a recent move for his job, and how, one day: “By noon I’d showered, tidied the house of John’s shoes and clothes, put away laundry, swept the floor, watered the garden, moved boxes to the garage, cooked breakfast, eaten, done the dishes, taken out the recycling, handled correspondence, and made the bed. John had gotten up and taken a shit.” (Fleeting moments like these also concretize the diminishment of Jane’s creative labor as it is sacrificed to her domestic labor, one of her fury’s main sources.) Although these blocks do further a linear, chronological narrative, the small jumps from one to the next mean we experience each moment serially. This form is well suited to an emotion like rage, whose logic similarly amasses, intensifies, and gradually fortifies itself.

Indeed, in Liars, Manguso has offered us something like an aesthetics of rage. The novel’s very form—raw, ragged, one-sided—adopts qualities of the feeling, filtering and inflecting the content within it. And yet crucially for Liars, this also means engaging with the limitations of rage as a narrative principle—with the fact that it is at its core a mode of distortion. It fixates, amplifies, and disguises; it overlooks, misrecognizes, and repeats itself. It makes lapses of judgment, and it remakes the objects of its attention in its own image. Jane variously reveals her own crimes, shortcomings, and harms, but obliquely and tangentially; they are, after all, not the object of her ire. In response to John imperfectly tidying the kitchen, Jane passive aggressively “rage cleans.” Sporadically, she attempts to communicate ways to improve their relationship to John through secondhand therapy-speak, but she just as quickly abandons those efforts. She has outsize responses to small, thoughtless mistakes John makes, “exploding” at him when he buys the wrong bread while grocery shopping. At some point after she gives birth to their son, when John attempts to defend himself during an argument, Jane bitingly mocks his insistence that things are not his fault. “They never are” becomes her vicious, seething refrain. In yet other moments, the novel’s self-consciousness of its intrinsic blind spots materializes through Jane’s ironically sweeping claims about gender relations. “Maybe the trouble was simply that men hate women,” Jane provocatively, imperfectly offers.