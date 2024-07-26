Fly Me to the Moon’s Failure to Launch

There is a scene, toward the end, when the “real” moon landing footage is positioned alongside the fake, and Kelly deems the two indistinguishable. At points, the movie takes a passing interest in how fake things seem real and real things seem fake, though it rarely progresses beyond observations like, “The truth is still the truth, even if nobody believes it. A lie is still a lie, even if everybody believes it.” It doesn’t matter if NASA’s space suits look like Halloween costumes: They’re the real deal. It doesn’t matter that Cole and Kelly tell a bigwig a big lie in the service of telling the American public a bigger cosmic truth. Because, again, the truth is still the truth, even if—well, you get it.

The movie’s own framing of real and unreal is too confused to make much of these moments, right from its opening line, “This is the real story … mostly.” NASA, Nixon, and the moon landing are all verifiable historical items. But the characters of Kelly Jones and Cole Davis are about as real as the fake moon landing. The movie explains this away with Moe telling Kelly she’ll be “erased from the history books.” That’s how it would happen, obviously, if this had happened. Which it didn’t. Or did it?! The numerous conspiracy theories that the moon landing was a hoax, including that Dr. Strangelove’s Stanley Kubrick directed the whole thing on a soundstage, are very real, a source of comedy in the screenplay and likely inspiration for the entire film.

It’s tempting to imagine the different forms this film might have taken, not only because the movie is a counterfactual daydream, but also because of the intriguing changes it underwent in development. What else might this movie have been, if, for example, it had remained titled Project Artemis and leaned into being a solo vehicle for its actress-producer? What if Jason Bateman had stayed on as director, instead of departing the project in 2022 due to “creative differences”? (Bateman, at the helm of Bad Words and The Family Fang, has a darker sense of humor than the director who replaced him, Greg Berlanti.) What if Chris Evans, who was originally cast, had played the romantic lead, or Tatum had been directed differently?