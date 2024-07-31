Was William Calley MAGA’s Founding Father?

According to Hersh’s 1970 book My Lai 4, Calley’s platoon entered that hamlet (subsequently known just as My Lai) with instructions to flush out a Viet Cong battalion of about 260 men. “The idea was to destroy the village,” Medina later said, “so the 48th VC would be forced to move.” Houses, bunkers, and tunnels were ordered destroyed, and livestock ordered killed. According to multiple witnesses quoted by Hersh—Medina and at least one other witness denied this—Medina further ordered the killing of men, women, and children. “The way I think he said it,” recalled one, “and the way they took it—was that anything in the village was VC.”

Calley followed his instructions to the letter, even though he and his men never came under fire. On the lieutenant’s orders, about 80 villagers were taken from their houses and herded into a plaza. Some shouted, “No VC. No VC.” When Calley returned 10 minutes later and found them still alive he said: “Haven’t you got rid of them yet? I want them dead.” Calley then hoisted his M16 rifle and started shooting them himself. Pretty soon, according to Hersh, “there was shooting everywhere.” Medina saw at least some of this and did nothing to stop it. “I cut their throats, cut off their hands, cut out their tongue, their hair, scalped them,” recalled one participant, who later killed himself. “I did it. A lot of people were doing it, and I just followed.”

The Army issued a press release, written by a witness to the massacre, that portrayed My Lai as a victorious raid on a “Viet Cong stronghold.” One task force commander was quoted saying the operation “went like clockwork.” That would have remained the official story had not an infantryman named Ronald Ridenhour with an investigative bent (he later became a reporter) heard about the massacre. Ridenhour quietly gathered evidence and, on returning to the United States, sent a letter detailing the My Lai massacre to the Pentagon, the State Department, and 24 members of Congress. Ridenhour’s letter led to the equivalent of a grand jury proceeding against Calley.