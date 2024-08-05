Kamala Harris Should Reframe Immigration as a Gun Control Issue

Now is the time for Harris to prosecute Trump on his abject failures on this issue. If she talks about border control in terms of gun control, she can expose Trump as the true “failed border czar.” And she can simultaneously avoid alienating progressives because it’s less about cracking down on immigrants than about facing down cartels that force people to leave their homes. She can appeal to young voters, who are highly concerned about gun violence.

Building walls that cartels simply bypass with power tools and underground tunnels accomplishes little other than giving immigration opponents a false sense that they are keeping out people (who are fleeing poverty and violence). Harris, who walked those tunnels as California’s Attorney General, knows that better than most people. Disarming the crime syndicates that turn people into exiles would accomplish a lot more. And Harris has a long history of holding gun traffickers accountable and seizing guns from criminals.



As Republicans cast Trump as a victim of hate-mongering by the left, he continues to traffic in hate himself, repeatedly maligning immigrants as rapists and murderers even though data consistently shows that they’re less likely to commit crimes than people born in the U.S. The former president was literally in the middle of an anti-immigrant tirade when he was shot. If he hadn’t turned to look at his chart about border crossings, he might be dead. He said: “I owe immigration my life.”

