The Blue-State Hospitals Carrying Out Trump’s Anti-Trans Agenda

The hospital system, for its part, insisted that its actions were warranted. A spokesperson for UPMC management told The New Republic this week, “UPMC remains steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional care for all patients.” The Trump administration’s actions, such as “executive branch memos” and “subpoenas,” the spokesperson went on, “have made it abundantly clear that our clinicians can no longer provide certain types of gender-affirming care without risk of criminal prosecution.”

But the UPMC staffers I spoke to said that they believe the hospital has acted prematurely, endangering the young people they care for merely on the basis of threats from the administration. “I’ve had the experience of sitting with a trans teenager at an initial evaluation, and have them look me in the face and say, If I don’t get access to gender-affirming care, I am going to kill myself,” said Kailey Andrew, a behavioral health therapist at UPMC’s Services for Teens at Risk, a program known as STAR, which serves adolescents who are experiencing suicidality, depression, and anxiety. Health care providers have understood for some years that, as multiple researchers have found, hormone therapy can decrease depression and suicidality among young trans people. They took pride, Andrew said, in being able to refer a young person to Adolescent Medicine at UPMC for care, to vouch for the people there, whom they could recommend because they work together closely. Now that the hospital has barred those providers from prescribing gender-affirming treatment, Andrew told me they didn’t know, as a therapist, what their employer expected them to say to a trans teenager in crisis. But then they corrected themself; they knew exactly what kind of response was expected: “Sorry, I don’t know anything about that. It’s illegal for me to share.” In other words, Andrew would be expected to lie. “And I’m not willing to do that,” they said.

There were early indications that hospitals would cave to Trump. Once he issued his anti-trans executive orders in January, major lawsuits followed, with legal experts pointing out—as with all of Trump’s executive orders—that these decrees were not laws; some of them, such as those targeting trans people on the basis of their sex, were even violations of the law. Federal judges have asserted that Trump’s anti-trans military ban “screams animus” and that his ban on gender-affirming care “seems to deny that this population exists, or even has the right to exist.”