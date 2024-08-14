The Surprising Message That Made a British Economist a Celebrity

There’s a basic reason why an economy that expands the provision of care might tend toward a low- or post-growth state: Different sectors of the economy have differential potentials for productivity growth, as American economist William Baumol and others have noted. Manufacturing cars or writing software is fundamentally different from caring for children, helping the sick, or playing string quartets. In some sectors, automation readily drives productivity gains and economic growth. In others, trying to increase efficiency simply degrades quality. A childcare center can’t just keep adding toddlers and making teachers spend less time with each. As Jackson wrote in his first book: “The value of a service is inherently linked to the time spent by people delivering it. Reducing the labour input to these services is both difficult and counterproductive.”

Even in cases where new technology can boost productivity, this isn’t always desirable. Jackson likes the example of leaf blowers, which create noise and pollution to move debris. Humans with brooms might be slower, but they create a more pleasing world as well as more jobs. Shifting from a leaf-blower economy to a broom economy isn’t just a matter of individual choices; it presupposes a redesign of the institutions and incentives that help shape those choices. In short, it requires politics.

The current Labour Party seems committed to growth, but the manifesto of the U.K.’s Green Party, which Jackson supports, proposes policies that reflect core elements of his vision: a need for massive investment in the care sector and in green energy. The supposed stumper—“How will you pay for that?”—has a straightforward answer: reasonable taxation on the wealthy and an end to private-sector siphoning of public resources. Though still tiny in absolute terms, the Greens quadrupled their representation in the House of Commons in the elections this July. Labour now plans to raise some taxes and invest heavily in care and green energy. In America, many visions of a Green New Deal reflect the same logic: Areas like green energy and care provision need to grow; the fossil fuel industry does not. Taxes and subsidies are an obvious mechanism for achieving this goal. Whether such a shift causes GDP to rise matters much less than whether it provides for basic human needs while remaining within ecological limits.