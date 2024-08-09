Trump Is Going All in on Weird, Lonely Young Dudes Who Hate Women

But it is Vance himself, the too-online weirdo of “childless cat ladies” fame, who is perhaps the ideal figure for the type of demographic the campaign is trying to reach. He’s a Marine veteran and former venture capitalist who claims (somewhat disingenuously) to hail from Appalachia and who, much like Trump, doesn’t hesitate to equate femininity with weakness. The idea of a strong woman is frightening to him just as it is to the young men they’re trying to reach.

Any man who serves under a woman cannot be a real man, as they see it. That’s why they’ve taken to calling Harris’s running mate “Tampon Tim.” The nickname seems to have originated with former Trump adviser and close ally Stephen Miller, and quickly became a meme. Trump posted a clip Wednesday of Jesse Watters using it as a slur. The Trump team claims the term is a critique of Walz’s support of a Minnesota law he signed that mandated tampons in both girls’ and boys’ bathrooms (since transgender boys can still experience periods), but it seems rather convenient that the nickname fits into their overall message of emasculation.

The sad thing, of course, is that there are legitimate issues facing both young men and young women. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has warned about a “loneliness epidemic” facing youth, noting recently to The Guardian how feelings of shame and invisibility are causing severe mental stress for those under 30. Young people have indeed had to deal with a lot: global recessions, terrorism, multiple U.S. wars, hyperpolarization, the climate emergency, suffocating debt, racial strife, the housing crisis, and more. Even Trump and Ross noted how the opioid epidemic has killed tens of thousands and left many more thousands dependent.