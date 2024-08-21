The Man Who Saved France From Marine Le Pen

Israel, in France as in the United States, constitutes a dividing line. Glucksmann, who is Jewish, came out immediately against Hamas last October and has refused to use the word “genocide” in response to Israel’s war against Hamas, putting him at odds with some in his alliance. However, he is of course no fan of the current Israeli government or of its conduct during the war in Gaza. Mélenchon has harshly attacked Israel, and he and his supporters are considered antisemitic by many in the Jewish community, including on the left. Mélenchon even denounced a massive nonpartisan rally that was held in Paris against antisemitism. (The Socialist Party in France, on the other hand, has a history of engaging in bilateral peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.) Then, on May Day, at a rally of the united left, Glucksmann was targeted with violence by Mélenchon supporters who threw red paint at him, yelled vindictively, and forced him to leave the event. He later posted on X that “These attacks are the result of months of hatred and slander cleverly orchestrated by [La France Insoumise] and others,” linking the attacks to Mélenchon. Glucksmann, undeterred, told me that “it’s obvious to people that Hamas attacks are terrorist. It’s clear, and it’s just a segment of our left that challenges that,” he said.

Glucksmann is forging ahead with his long-term vision. He wants to combine a more traditional social democratic ideology with a “new ecological preoccupation.” He is critical of the former socialist governments, the most recent of which was led by President François Hollande from 2012 to 2017. Hollande’s presidency was mired with personal scandals centered around his romantic life that were a bit too much of a diversion from governing for even the French public to absorb. The former president represented an elite quality that made him appear separated from the people, and he directed an economic policy that was neoliberal—or what Glucksmann calls “democratic capitalism”—and not socialist. In fact, Macron was minister of economics, industry, and digital affairs under Hollande and deputy secretary-general to the president before that. He broke away from the Socialist Party, taking with him more than enough parliamentarians to help topple a party that was already teetering due to a confusion of vision. More recently, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo ran for president under the Socialist flag in 2022, receiving just over 1 percent of the vote.

This recent history is very much on Glucksmann’s mind as he builds his influence. “Since the European election and during the legislative campaign, we have grown 10 times,” he said. “We have to build our own forces and go on growing. Because I’m convinced that’s what people actually want. So what we will do is we will keep growing, keep our free speech, which means that when we have to criticize the left, we will do it very strongly and without any form of fear of what can be the accusation of treachery or divisionism or whatever bullshit they are using as tactics.”