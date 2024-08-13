Trump Deplores Foreign Hacking in Our Elections. Also Irony Is Dead.

Members of the 2016 Trump campaign had a series of contacts with WikiLeaks and people close to its operation regarding leaked Clinton campaign emails, even preparing a press strategy ahead of their release, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.… The report also details direct communications between the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks before the election.



So no, neither the media nor the Kamala Harris–Tim Walz campaign ought to amplify hacked Trump documents (if for no other reason than the very practical impossibility of verifying whether anything in large dumps has been altered to sow even more chaos). But please spare us the unironic repetition of Trump campaign whining about being victimized by foreign hackers and how airing what they find would be “doing the bidding of America’s enemies.” (Did I say unironic? My bad: Irony’s corpse lies in the middle of Fifth Avenue, next to truth’s—where Trump shot them both and didn’t lose any votes.)

As a former daily reporter I tend to shy away from much media criticism, but skimming the press accounts of the Iran hack makes me wonder whether such context shouldn’t play more of a role in informing readers? The allegedly hyper-liberal New York Times, for example, largely left the Trump campaign’s own history with foreign hackers to the last two paragraphs, understating what Team Trump did.



The 2016 election that Mr. Trump won was marked by similar “hack and leak” efforts after Russian hackers broke into the email accounts of top Democratic officials. Leaked emails showed the internal workings of the party and of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and also revealed criticisms of Mrs. Clinton by aides, and a trove of them was published by WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the presidential race. Seeking an edge then, Mr. Trump’s campaign seized on the emails — many of them from Mrs. Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta. “We love WikiLeaks,” Mr. Trump declared at the time.

Again, much of the media is treating the Iran hack as just an unfortunate component of modern campaigns, but if it is, then Trump has direct culpability: When Russia did it first a mere eight years ago, it was novel. Had the U.S. political system (government and campaigns) reacted with unity and disgust it might have become footnote and example of clumsy Russian overreach. But Trump and the GOP establishment (including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to denounce Russian interference at the time, lest doing so hurt his party) embraced it. Trump’s campaign encouraged it (“If it’s what you say I love it,” were Don Jr.’s exact words) and planned around it—to their and Russia’s benefit. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin won in 2016, inspiring the subsequent attempts. This isn’t last-paragraph, throwaway stuff.

