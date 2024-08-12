Trump’s J.D. Vance Pick Just Got Even Worse

We won’t know what Vance’s impact is for a long time yet—and even then, we likely won’t be able to say with any sense of certainty. But he and Trump are almost certainly right. Vice presidential picks don’t matter. Even the ones you think matter didn’t really. In 2008, Sarah Palin was a bad pick—and one that got markedly worse after the housing crisis began—and Joe Biden was a good one. But neither shifted the race. There is little evidence that vice presidents move vote tallies in their home states, let alone nationally. Vance might be a little creepy, and he certainly draws attention to Trump’s bad judgment, old age, and general extremism, but voters already know that Trump is old, extreme, and more than a little crazy.

One reason that vice presidents don’t make a difference, moreover, is that presidential candidates draw more attention from both the media and the public and, during a busy campaign season, are basically always doing something to garner attention. Trump, a one-man free media machine, has never struggled here. Vance might pop up every now and then because a comment endorsing a national abortion ban surfaced or because he’s bragging about telling his young son to “shut the hell up about Pikachu” but would fade away just as quickly. Right?



There is a growing sense that Vance may be the exception, however. As the race tightens—and Harris is leading in several polls—it’s becoming clear that Donald Trump has slowed down considerably over the last four years. He is very old. He struggles to hold his thoughts together, even by his own standards. And he has considerably less energy than he did even a few years ago. He can’t campaign vigorously. Which means he will have to rely on his running mate—whom everyone seems to hate.

