Donald Trump Is Freaked Out in Ways He Never Imagined Were Possible

The answered attacks concerned the swift-boating of Tim Walz’s National Guard service. The day Kamala Harris named Walz as her running mate, I, like the rest of you, saw the four or five main lines of attack they were going to trot out against Walz. Too left-wing, too old; choosing him over Josh Shapiro proved that Harris was captive of the hard left; one or two others.

I thought they were all preposterous and wouldn’t go anywhere—with the possible exception of the National Guard thing. The fact that Walz retired from his unit two months before it shipped out to Iraq seemed like something that (a) probably had a plausible explanation but (b) could nevertheless be made to stick. And for the first 24 hours, the Harris-Walz campaign didn’t have a good answer.

But over the course of the week, the campaign completely neutralized the attack. It turned out that there was indeed a plausible explanation—that, while his unit maybe did hear talk that it would be deployed, the order didn’t come until after Walz left the unit, and well after he filed his papers to do so. One conservative member of his unit, Joseph Eustice, defended him. The Wall Street Journal editorial page—the page, remember, that irresponsibly and disgustingly kept alive more Clinton conspiracy theories than Donald Trump has faced felony indictments—declared it a nonissue. Powerful pushback from important liberal journalists like Josh Marshall may have stiffened the campaign’s spine, or may not have, but the point is that the Democrats fought back hard on this.