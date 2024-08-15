Harris’s Vibes Are Great, but Vibes Won’t Cut It on Israel Policy

Just as the convention comes to a close, students head back to college campuses. We all remember the scene when they were last on campus in the spring. The massacres in Gaza they were protesting have only escalated since. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if campus activism on Palestine picks up right where it left off and continues to be a political story line in the weeks leading to the election. Harris’s political opponents and their associated media outlets will salivate at the opportunity to repeatedly force the campaign to condemn activists and create division on the left.

So Harris’s campaign has a choice to make. They could either play the game the right wants them to play and sow division on the left in an effort to placate opponents who were never going to vote for them anyway. Or they could announce genuine and meaningful shifts in policy in support of Palestinian rights and international law, grounded in the very values they routinely speak of, and in doing so strengthen and expand their own coalition ahead of a must-win election.

Harris should make clear that her administration will review the entire policy of weapons sales to Israel and be willing to end them until Israeli policy is in line with international law and respects the human rights of Palestinians. In doing so, she should also demonstrate that she will not stand for the bad-faith attacks and smears that will inevitably come from right-wing Israel backers who will paint her as a radical antisemite for suggesting U.S. weapons should only be used in accordance with U.S. law and to further U.S. interests.