A Very Good Sign: Kamala Harris Is Going Right at Corporate Greed

This presents an opportunity for Vice President Kamala Harris to build on the extraordinary economic record of the Biden administration and chart her own path forward. She has already taken a huge step in this direction by launching her economic platform with a promise to make the fight against price-gouging a “day one” priority. She has an opportunity to explain why prices are high and to present a plan to fix the problem by centering working Americans, and not the super-wealthy and powerful corporations, as the real sources of our economic growth.

Over the last two years, CEOs learned they could get away with padding their profits by keeping prices high. We have really great evidence that this is what’s been happening, because CEOs admitted this is what’s been happening.

For example, Procter & Gamble CFO Andre Schulten bragged during a 2023 earnings call that even though their input costs to make diapers had decreased, they were still keeping consumer prices high. And they were making out like bandits because of it. Even more sharply, a Kroger supermarket chain executive crowed that “a little bit of inflation is always good for our business.”