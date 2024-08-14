How Kamala Harris Can Demolish Trump on Defending Social Security

Now is not the time to play it safe. Trump is suddenly on the ropes, having been caught flat-footed by the Democrats’ switcheroo, and one big swing could well knock him out. I have an idea for her.

Forget tax breaks. Forget tax credits. Forget intangible benefits from Build Back Better or semiconductors or electric vehicles. Those are all well and good, but they don’t move the needle with voters. And neither do promises to save the country from Trump. That lets him define the debate, be it on abortion, the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, or whether he supports Project 2025, and it leaves people with no clear idea what the Democrats would do for them.

Harris needs to put forth a bold new policy that defines her campaign, and it has to appeal specifically to Trump’s working-class base. He offers them nothing but psychic income—from kicking helpless migrants, or giving a raspberry to elite postgrads like J.D. Vance (but not J.D. himself)—and in return the likes of Peter Thiel and Elon Musk will keep their tax breaks. Harris can top this with a promise of delivering real income—something tangible that Trump voters can put in their wallets. Hard money.