Democrats Aren’t Really Talking About Democracy Anymore

Democrats are talking about January 6 at the convention. They are tarring Trump as a tin-pot dictator in waiting and laying out the extraordinary threat that he poses as president. But that is hardly the centerpiece of their campaign message. There is little that is somber here in Chicago; there’s little talk of existential threats. These Democrats are joyous and occasionally raucous. They’ve brought a broader message as well. Yes, Trump is a threat. But there is a much clearer counterargument being presented, not rooted in the abstract shadows of insurrections past. American democracy will once again be under threat if he is reelected; but it is also true that the federal government will once again become a tool for plutocrats and for Trump’s own corrupt ends. It will be run by people who don’t care about most Americans and who actively despise many of them—vindictive goons in charge of their own spoils system.



Biden’s pro-democracy message, though clearly deeply felt, also felt like the end product of a campaign and a candidate that was struggling badly to articulate a countermessage. Voters were skeptical of the clear progress that had been made under Biden and they blamed him for inflation, even though the United States had clearly done a much better job of managing the post-pandemic economy than any other advanced nation. Voters were, meanwhile, deeply suspicious of Biden’s ability to serve a second term as the oldest president in American history. To overcome these liabilities, his campaign hammered a message that made Biden a secondary figure in his own reelection: You might not like him, but with the fate of American democracy on the line, you’d better vote for him anyways.



What Harris has brought to Chicago is a candidate with the flexibility and popularity to run a much broader and more sweeping campaign. The vice president has been widely praised for the seamlessness with which she took on the mantle as her party’s presumptive—and now official—nominee. But her ability to shift messages (while retaining much of the same staff and infrastructure put in place by Biden) has arguably been more impressive. She is running a much more varied and appealing campaign, rooted not just in the threat posed by Trump but also in the core differences between the parties. It isn’t just that Donald Trump doesn’t care about democracy—he doesn’t care about people. Harris does.

