Bros Beware: Trump Has a Plan to Shrink Your Testicles

Today, male online influencers—many of whom obsess over the maximization of testosterone—are a source of high-octane support for Trump. Following Covid lockdowns, scores of famous wellness influencers and members of now-sizable health-focused demographic subsets—organic moms, natural parenting advocates, fitness bros—turned away from Democrats, supporting third-party candidates, and, in many cases, supporting Trump. When the former president makes claims, as he did at the first presidential debate, that he had achieved “immaculate clean water and absolutely clean air” during his term in office, he’s signaling to a subset of supporters that he stands up for personal health and wellness, even if he rejects action on bigger-scale environmental issues like climate change.

But this is misleading. As president, Trump appointed chemical and plastics industry lobbyists to key roles in the oversight of food and water safety—giving Big Ag and other corporate profiteers a wish list of policy concessions at the expense of human health. And Project 2025’s plans to liberate “forever chemicals” like PFAS, cut staff at the EPA, and even defund and eliminate the Integrated Risk Information System that the U.S. government uses to assess risks from pesticides and other dangerous substances would take this even further. These plans—which is based on the agendas of industry lobbyists—would likely prevent federal authorities from taking precautionary actions against a variety of threats to the safety of food and water.

It’s understandable to see health and wellness as matters of personal responsibility. But government safeguards are essential, too. Even if you buy exclusively organic food and use the best possible water filtration, it’s impossible to fully defend yourself against a mass proliferation of microplastics and other chemicals that would come with widespread deregulation.