Why Does CNN Keep Featuring “Undecided” Voters Who Are Anything But?

Enter the liberal group MeidasTouch. Their dive into Rosado’s social media history revealed a trove of pro-Trump content stretching back years: retweets of Trump’s mug shot, pleas to “Bring Back Trump” on Twitter, and even an “SMH” reaction to Mike Pence refusing to overturn the 2020 election. Not exactly the social media footprint of someone struggling to pick a candidate.

As the story gained traction, Rosado took to X (formerly Twitter) with his version of events. He claimed CNN knew he was a Trump supporter all along, saying they approached him at a restaurant where he openly declared his Trump allegiance. According to Rosado, CNN asked him to “keep an open mind” and give Harris a chance.

This should go without saying, but if you’re looking for “undecided voters,” you should probably exclude someone who outright states he’s a supporter of one of the candidates rather than asking him if he’s willing to “keep an open mind” about the other candidate.